It is expected the work will last around ten months and will see a connection running between Broad Street and Glasgow Road. The much delayed relief road will help ease congestion in and around Denny Cross which will lead to improvements in air quality, road safety and will better support the local economy with improved access.

The route will also provide for more sustainable transport options in the area providing better walking and cycling opportunities.

It is anticipated that both public and private-sector developer contributions will contribute towards the cost of the project, from identified housing development sites around Denny and Dunipace areas.

The new road will relieve congestion on Denny Cross. Pic: Falkirk Council

Plagued by a string of delays, including a challenge to a compulsory purchase order that was necessary for the work to go ahead, it had been hoped that the work would start last year after the Scottish Government reporters found in the council’s favour and allowed the compulsory purchase order to go ahead.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development said: “The local community has wanted to see this road built for many years and it’s great to see us now moving forward with the appointment of a confirmed contractor and getting ready for work to begin. When complete it will ease congestion around the town centre and offer improvements to road safety.

“It will also provide sustainable travel routes to Denny High School and includes links to the existing core path network allowing better access for leisure and recreation use.”

Announcing the start of the project – which has been discussed for more than 30 years, Falkirk Council said a further announcement will be made shortly on the details of the contractor and the planned timeline for works.