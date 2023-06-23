News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Falkirk Council: Work to begin next month on long-awaited Denny relief road

Work on the long-awaited Denny Eastern Access Road (DEAR) will begin next month as the contractor has been appointed to the £7.5 million project.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:22 BST

It is expected the work will last around ten months and will see a connection running between Broad Street and Glasgow Road. The much delayed relief road will help ease congestion in and around Denny Cross which will lead to improvements in air quality, road safety and will better support the local economy with improved access.

The route will also provide for more sustainable transport options in the area providing better walking and cycling opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is anticipated that both public and private-sector developer contributions will contribute towards the cost of the project, from identified housing development sites around Denny and Dunipace areas.

The new road will relieve congestion on Denny Cross. Pic: Falkirk CouncilThe new road will relieve congestion on Denny Cross. Pic: Falkirk Council
The new road will relieve congestion on Denny Cross. Pic: Falkirk Council
Most Popular

Plagued by a string of delays, including a challenge to a compulsory purchase order that was necessary for the work to go ahead, it had been hoped that the work would start last year after the Scottish Government reporters found in the council’s favour and allowed the compulsory purchase order to go ahead.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development said: “The local community has wanted to see this road built for many years and it’s great to see us now moving forward with the appointment of a confirmed contractor and getting ready for work to begin. When complete it will ease congestion around the town centre and offer improvements to road safety.

“It will also provide sustainable travel routes to Denny High School and includes links to the existing core path network allowing better access for leisure and recreation use.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing the start of the project – which has been discussed for more than 30 years, Falkirk Council said a further announcement will be made shortly on the details of the contractor and the planned timeline for works.

Once completed the road will also provide an access route for the many new homes being built as part of the Mydub 1 development and any future homes on the Mydub 2 site both identified in the Council’s latest Local Development Plan in that location.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilDunipaceScottish Government