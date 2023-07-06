Inchlair Nursery School, now demolished, will be replaced by a modular building. Pic: Google Maps.

Contractors are now on site after planning permission was granted for Inchlair nursery’s new modular building which will replace the older nursery, now demolished.

The new building on Valeview, Stenhousemuir, will be attached to another modular extension which was installed before the old building was demolished.

The nursery is the final major piece of infrastructure to be completed as part of the Scottish Government-funded expansion programme.

Since August 2021, all children aged three and four in Falkirk district – and some two-year-olds – have been offered 1140 hours of nursery education, almost double what had been available before.