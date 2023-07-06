News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Work finally starts on nursery in Stenhousemuir

The final new nursery in Falkirk district to be built as part of a major expansion of early years education should be finished by August.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST
Inchlair Nursery School, now demolished, will be replaced by a modular building. Pic: Google Maps.Inchlair Nursery School, now demolished, will be replaced by a modular building. Pic: Google Maps.
Inchlair Nursery School, now demolished, will be replaced by a modular building. Pic: Google Maps.

Contractors are now on site after planning permission was granted for Inchlair nursery’s new modular building which will replace the older nursery, now demolished.

The new building on Valeview, Stenhousemuir, will be attached to another modular extension which was installed before the old building was demolished.

The nursery is the final major piece of infrastructure to be completed as part of the Scottish Government-funded expansion programme.

Since August 2021, all children aged three and four in Falkirk district – and some two-year-olds – have been offered 1140 hours of nursery education, almost double what had been available before.

Once complete, the areas around the new building will be landscaped to integrate it into the wider site and the car park will be reinstated, with painted lines and a disabled parking space.

