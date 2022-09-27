Falkirk Council: Warning of rat infestation problem across the district

Labour group leader Councillor Anne Hannah – who represents the Lower Braes – says that several councillors have been “made aware of a serious problem with rat infestations in their wards”.

In response, she is putting a motion forward asking Falkirk Council to look again at its lack of pest control services and the advice it gives to householders.

In her motion, Ms Hannah points to the legal responsibility of local authorities “to take such steps as may be necessary to secure so far as practicable that their district is kept free from rats and mice”.

Councillors are reporting complaints about rats across the district

The councillor points out that the local authority’s website says: “Falkirk Council does not provide a pest control service” and gives advice to occupiers as to how to deal with pests.

However, she says, it does not advise residents that they have a legal responsibility to report to the Council substantial numbers of rats or mice on the property they occupy.

It also doesn’t give any details of inspection arrangements made by the Council to monitor rat and mouse infestations or give any advice on how to deal with infestations where a whole street is affected.

Councillor Anne Hannah says Falkirk Council is not doing enough to tackle issue of rat infestations

Nor does the council give any advice as to where occupiers can find a reliable pest control service.

Ms Hannah’s motion suggests that the council should “take such steps as are necessary to keep the district free of rats and mice” and give advice and assistance to help people get rid of vermin in their properties.

It asks council officers to provide a comprehensive report on the options “for fully discharging Council’s legal and moral duties to ensure the district is, as far as is possible, free of rats and mice”.

She is also asking the council to ensure affordable options are available for owners and occupiers of property to enable them to take the necessary steps to clear infestations.

If successful, the report will include costs and timescales, and how this can be funded.