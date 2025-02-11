Falkirk Council warned to 'tread carefully' on any plans to introduce a 5% tourist tax

Falkirk Council is being urged to “tread carefully” over its plans to introduce a tourist tax.

The warning comes from the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), the main trade body for the short-term letting sector, only days before the council’s executive meets to consider a report suggesting a five per cent levy on visitors would bring in over £1 million annually.

The report, being considered on Thursday, says that adding a five per cent visitor levy on to tourist accommodation would help to pay for services that tourists are likely to use.

According to the report, Falkirk now attracts over 800,000 unique visitors with over 500,000 of those staying in accommodation overnight in the area – contributing to a visitor economy that is now worth £150 million.

People on day trips to the Falkirk Wheel or Kelpies will not have to pay a tourist tax under the proposals. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Major visitor attractions include the Kelpies, which attract 850,000 visitor per year and the Falkirk Wheel which gets 500,000 visits per year, although visitor numbers are continuing to grow and the Kelpies aim to achieve one million visits a year by 2028.

While those making day trips to see attractions such as these would not pay an levy, those staying overnight in the area would.

With the newly opened Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk, along with plans for a new town hall with theatre, and a £3 million art park that is being developed through the local Growth Deal, the council believes the area’s visitor economy will continue growing.

Last year, the Visitor Levy act gave Scottish local authorities the power to apply a fee to those staying in paid accommodation within their area.

Fiona Campbell, CEO of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers. Pic: Contributed

This would be collected at point of sale by businesses and passed to the council for spending on projects that will all be linked to tourism and the visitor economy.

But the report claims that much of the spending will also benefit local people.

Projects could include: street cleansing and litter management in places substantially used by visitors; parks maintenance and management; increased accessible toilet provision; town dressing and festive lighting; and events and cultural programming.

Officers hope that the new town hall and theatre currently planned for Falkirk will be able to benefit from the levy.

Four local authorities in Scotland have said they will implement the levy – Edinburgh, Stirling, Highland and Argyll & Bute, while Glasgow are also looking to introduce a tourist tax – and Falkirk Council officials say they are closely following their progress.

But Fiona Campbell, CEO of ASSC, warned: “As Edinburgh will be the guinea pig for this new tourist tax, it would be prudent for Falkirk Council to take stock and tread carefully by monitoring developments in the capital before embarking upon a public consultation.

"With the ambitions to grow Falkirk’s visitor economy, as well to protect businesses like self-catering and B&Bs who are still grappling with recent regulatory changes like short-term let licensing, this policy is too important to get wrong.

"Falkirk Council must listen to the voice of business who will ultimately be responsible for administering this.”

She said it was important to understand that “this is a tax on a tax” with the five per cent levy subject to 20 per cent VAT – “something unheard of in Europe”, adding: “Other destinations have a reduced rate of VAT on tourism services, where Scotland does not.”

Ms Campbell continued: “Falkirk Council also needs to be open about who will be paying. This is not an ‘international’ visitor levy paid only by foreign tourists with exemptions for residents, but one applicable to ordinary Scots staying overnight in Falkirk, those who have already made a financial contribution to local services. Those on day trips to see the Kelpies or Falkirk Wheel won’t be captured by it.

“Our message to the council is simple: if you intend to do this, do it right first time.

"Overall, any levy must be set fairly, have good governance and thoughtful implementation at its heart, and monies raised for tourist infrastructure only.

"Failure to take these steps could result in a policy that erodes the very industry it is supposedly intended to support.”

Consultants commissioned by the council have estimated that a levy could generate revenues between £1,000,000 and £1,500,000 before costs (such as set up and collection costs).

However, the report cautions that this estimate of levy funds would need further investigation and more in-depth analysis if the council proceeds with the scheme.

At the meeting on Thursday, councillors will be asked to agree that officers can develop a draft visitor levy scheme and a programme of consultation.

The process will take at least two years as an 18-month notice period is required.

If agreed, an update report seeking a final decision on a visitor levy would be brought back to the council’s Executive in 2026/27.