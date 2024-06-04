Falkirk Council warn tenants they will have to wait a while longer for fence repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have been left waiting for months on repairs to broken fences as the council struggles to find a contractor – and the cash – to carry out the work.

Now Falkirk Council is warning that the budget available is “limited” and people may be left waiting much longer for work to go ahead.

Retired welder Jim Jarvie has been hoping for repairs since January when Storm Isha brought a tree down on his home in Cambell Crescent, Laurieston.

While council workmen removed the largest branch which had hit his roof, he waited weeks for other branches to be taken away from his garden.

Jim Jarvie had a tree land on his bungalow, damaging the roof and bringing down the fence - which he is still waiting to be repaired. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, the fence around his property remains damaged, as do nearby paving slabs.

The 77-year-old said: “I keep getting told that something is going to be done about it, but no workmen ever turn up. It’s getting ridiculous.

"The broken slabs are very dangerous. Schoolchildren come this way as a shortcut and one of them is going to take a tumble and get hurt.”

Another resident waiting on storm damage to be repaired is Alan Ligget, of Broadside Place, Denny.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I and many others have been told on several occasions that they will not be repairing these fences unless they are a health and safety issue, as they still don’t have a contractor yet.

“This has been a problem for a number of years now, the 3 foot garden fence between my neighbour and I fell down three years ago and of the many calls to them they keep saying the same thing.

“The block of flats next to me is the same: a six foot fence still on the grass. There are wee children in the block which is next to a road.”

Similar stories are being replicated across the district but the council say things are not going to get better soon as they have struggled to find a contractor and their budget is much reduced.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the outstanding fencing repair at Mr Jarvie’s property and can confirm that this repair is on our action list. Unfortunately at this stage, we are unable to provide exact timescales for this repair.

“Mr Ligget has previously contacted us about dividing fencing at his own property. It was identified that the front dividing fencing was damaged, and this would be replaced however, we were unable to secure a contractor for the work at the time.

“Due to the recent fencing repair criteria change, we will no longer replace front dividing fencing. The rear boundary fence was also damaged due to a fire, however we are unsure if Mr. Ligget has made contact about this.

“Following a successful tendering exercise a preferred supplier has been identified for fencing repairs. They will complete essential repairs caused by the storms last winter. The budget available for 2024/25 is limited however we have inspected properties across the area and drawn up priority lists of work.