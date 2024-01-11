Falkirk Council are eager to help groups and organisations digging and growing in gardens and open spaces.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether it’s to grow flowers, fruits or veggies, they can once again apply for a Community Growing Grant to help make it happen.

These grants aim to help local groups and organisations kick start the new year and get their eco-friendly gardening efforts underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small grants ranging from £50-£500 are available to buy seeds, plants, soil, peat-free compost, garden tools and gloves. It should all be eco-friendly, and although it can be expensive to buy, the council wants the grant to help people have great gardens and growing spaces but not at the expense of wildlife or the climate.

Last year Falkirk’s Association for Mental Health (FDAMH) received a grant and bought long-lasting tools to help with their work at Kinneil walled garden. Pic: Contributed

Sarah Watts, community growing officer said: “There are lots of great community growing projects across the Falkirk Council area and we’d like to help more get started in their green fingered efforts. We want this grant to help communities create and maintain great gardens and growing spaces for all the community to enjoy and of course it will also create wonderful habitats for wildlife to thrive.”

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: "This grant offers an opportunity for our communities to grow while taking care of our environment. We encourage all eligible groups to apply and join us in cultivating greener spaces that benefit everyone."

The council’s community growing page states: “Gardening is a good way of improving your health. It gets you moving and can help you relax and unwind; reducing stress levels and helping you feel better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups interested in applying can contact [email protected] or visit the council’s community growing page for more information and application details.