Falkirk Council want to help people get gardening in the heart of communities
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whether it’s to grow flowers, fruits or veggies, they can once again apply for a Community Growing Grant to help make it happen.
These grants aim to help local groups and organisations kick start the new year and get their eco-friendly gardening efforts underway.
Small grants ranging from £50-£500 are available to buy seeds, plants, soil, peat-free compost, garden tools and gloves. It should all be eco-friendly, and although it can be expensive to buy, the council wants the grant to help people have great gardens and growing spaces but not at the expense of wildlife or the climate.
Sarah Watts, community growing officer said: “There are lots of great community growing projects across the Falkirk Council area and we’d like to help more get started in their green fingered efforts. We want this grant to help communities create and maintain great gardens and growing spaces for all the community to enjoy and of course it will also create wonderful habitats for wildlife to thrive.”
Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: "This grant offers an opportunity for our communities to grow while taking care of our environment. We encourage all eligible groups to apply and join us in cultivating greener spaces that benefit everyone."
The council’s community growing page states: “Gardening is a good way of improving your health. It gets you moving and can help you relax and unwind; reducing stress levels and helping you feel better.”
Groups interested in applying can contact [email protected] or visit the council’s community growing page for more information and application details.
The deadline for applications is February 14.