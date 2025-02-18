Falkirk Council want action 'now' to protect Grangemouth jobs

The leader of Falkirk Council is calling on the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and First Minister John Swinney to deal with the “here and now issues” with energy and chemicals industries in Grangemouth.

While the attention has mostly been on the imminent closure of the refinery, an SNP motion passed at a special meeting of Falkirk Council, came in the wake of an announcement that the ethanol plant in Grangemouth had closed after more than 40 years of operation.

The special meeting should have been held directly after the last meeting of Falkirk Council, on January 30, but after a full day of lengthy debates, councillors had agreed to postpone the discussion.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said in the motion the closure of the ethanol plant was “a further blow to manufacturing jobs in Scotland, which needs to be urgently addressed”.

Petroineos plan to close the Grangemouth refinery later this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

“At Falkirk Council, we need to be calling on both UK and Scottish governments to act and deal specifically with the here and now issues as well as the longer term.”

The meeting revealed the frustration felt by all councillors at the role of Grangemouth Future Industries Board and other projects that are looking at repurposing the complex to take advantage of the move to greener energy.

Projects that aim to help Grangemouth make a ‘just transition’ to greener energy include the Growth Deal, Forth Green Freeport, Project Willow and Acorn.

But job losses and redundancies are already happening, years before any of these are expected to have an impact and councillors want to know what else is being done to help.

Cecil Meiklejohn, the leader of Falkirk Council. Pic: Falkirk Council

Mrs Meiklejohn also criticised the £90 million funding for the local growth deal, which she said did not take into account the national significance of the Grangemouth complex, while the £10 million added after the refinery announcement is “nowhere near adequate” for the investment required.

She added: “As a local authority, we are limited in what we can do as the types of interventions needed are not within our gift.

“What we do have is the ability to hold governments to account and bring them to the table, highlighting that the sector needs support, investment and changes to regulations to allow diversification.”

In particular, she highlighted hopes for Grangemouth to develop sustainable aviation fuel, which would need regulation changes from the UK government to move forward.

“Eight pilot sites for the development of aviation fuel in the UK – none of which are in Scotland,” she told the meeting.

The letters called for the future industries’ board’s role to be reshaped “to deal with the here and now” as well as future opportunities, or for there to be a taskforce established urgently to focus on the immediate future of the wider Grangemouth Complex.

The Labour group did not back the SNP motion and instead urged support for their own amendment, which widened the scope to include industry across the Falkirk Council area.

It also praised the efforts of Labour’s two new MPs, particularly Brian Leishman who has openly criticised his own party for not securing a future for the refinery.

Labour councillor Alan Nimmo said: “It is quite clear to me that our UK Government has failed Grangemouth and its people.

“There is no “just transition” or plans would have been put in place prior to any redundancy notices being issued.

“The letters that are to be sent need to be in the strongest terms outlining the impending impact that these closures will have on Grangemouth and the surrounding areas.”

But Independent councillors criticised the SNP administration for bringing the motion to the chamber in the first place and dismissed it as “political posturing”.

In answer to a question from Councillor Laura Murtagh, chief executive Kenneth Lawrie agreed that the council leader could have written such a letter at any time, without the need for a motion or a meeting.

Ms Murtagh said: “I find it very difficult to come to any conclusion other than it is just pointless party politicking for no good reason whatsoever, other than saying ‘we’re doing something about it’.”

She added: “Our constituents expect us to do the hard graft behind the scenes and work with each other to get the best outcomes.”

Following the meeting, the six Independent members of Falkirk Council sent their own letter to both governments urging immediate action.

Councillor Brian McCabe said: “It’s such an important issue which demands immediate action from our MP’s and MSP’s alike. We cannot sit idly by and do nothing. Our constituents deserve action.”

While supporting the motion, Conservative councillor James Bundy was also critical of the lack of urgency in tackling the immediate problems in the Grangemouth complex.

He said: “It was the opinion of the executive last year that there had to be more transparency from the Grangmeouth Future Industries Board and that did not change the approach taken by the board.”

He acknowledged his own party was in government until July this year but he said the future of the refinery showed problems with the devolution settlement which meant Grangemouth “had fallen between the cracks”.

“Both sides are blaming each other rather than taking the mantle and saying what has to be done in the here and now and it’s not good enough.”

The Conservative group supported the SNP motion as it ‘focuses on Grangemouth’ and the jobs that are being lost.

But Councillor Iain Sinclair said the SNP was right to bring a motion that was so important to the local area.

He said: “This is not a spurious attempt to grandstand – this is people’s lives and livelihoods we are talking about.”