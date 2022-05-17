Falkirk Council: Wait continues for decision on who will be in charge

Although the SNP secured the biggest share of the votes and the most seats in the May 5 election, they still don’t have enough for a majority.

Talks are understood to be continuing between the groups .

However, last night it was announced that the first post-election meeting would take place at 10am on Wednesday, May 25.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The names of all 30 newly-elected members of Falkirk Council

On the agenda will be appointment of a Provost and the Council Leader.

Chief Executive Kenneth Lawrie said: “The recent election saw 15 new councillors elected out of a total of 30.

“In the period since then, the new elected members have been involved in an intensive induction programme.

“These have been held in a very positive and collaborative spirit and it has been very encouraging to the excellent engagement in these early sessions, which will continue in the coming weeks.

“Decisions in relation to a new Provost and Council Leader, and other appointments will be made at the Statutory Meeting of the Council on 25 May.”