Falkirk Council: Wait continues for decision on who will be in charge

Although the SNP secured the biggest share of the votes and the most seats in the May 5 election, they still don’t have enough for a majority.
Talks are understood to be continuing between the groups .
However, last night it was announced that the first post-election meeting would take place at 10am on Wednesday, May 25.
On the agenda will be appointment of a Provost and the Council Leader.
Chief Executive Kenneth Lawrie said: “The recent election saw 15 new councillors elected out of a total of 30.
“In the period since then, the new elected members have been involved in an intensive induction programme.
“These have been held in a very positive and collaborative spirit and it has been very encouraging to the excellent engagement in these early sessions, which will continue in the coming weeks.
“Decisions in relation to a new Provost and Council Leader, and other appointments will be made at the Statutory Meeting of the Council on 25 May.”
The meeting can be watched live on YouTube.