Falkirk Council urged to "reject hate" as 7th asylum hotel protest takes place

Independent councillor Laura Murtagh says she is making the call is in response to continuing protests outside the Cladhan Hotel, which has been used to house asylum seekers over the past four years.

Councillor Murtagh has joined the counter-protests organised by Stand Up To Racism and says she has been appalled by the threats and abuse from some of the anti-refugee demonstrators on the other side.

The abuse, she says, has continued online after the protests have finished.

“I feel that elected officials are being intimidated into not doing our jobs and I find that very sinister,” she said.

“We are told that if you stand on the other side you’re ‘against the people’.

She was even more appalled when one of the counter-protestors was named online as a paedophile and followed to his home address – Police Scotland later confirmed that he had been wrongly identified.

She said: “I think they have really crossed a line.

“I have been contacted by many people, particularly people of colour, who say they are too scared to speak out and sometimes too scared to go out.

“There is a climate of fear and that can’t be ignored.”

Her motion calls for council to reject “all forms of intimidation, violence, or harassment of vulnerable individuals, including those with no choice in where they are housed.”

It also recognises that much of the anger at asylum seekers and refugees is from people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis and housing emergency.

This week, the Labour group on Falkirk Council has also issued a statement saying its members have been “appalled by the hatred and disharmony that is being stirred up in our communities”.

Group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, said: “We believe that the majority of our citizens are not racist and want to live in peace and harmony with all their neighbours.

“We understand that the cost of living, the NHS, lack of affordable housing and the economy are causing anxiety and anger in our communities and this is being used by agitators to stir up anti-immigrant fever.

“We call on our citizens to stand with us against hate and misinformation.

“We welcome MP Euan Stainbank’s invitation to community groups to join a Local Engagement Forum and hope this will get more accurate information shared with our citizens.”

The SNP group on Falkirk Council said that they also believe people’s genuine fears and concerns are being exploited for political gain.

A spokesperson said: “Falkirk has long been shaped by diversity – like Scotland as a whole, our roots span many countries and cultures.

“What sets Scotland apart is our safe, welcoming environment for refugees fleeing horrific situations and for all seeking to make Scotland their home.

“Our communities help make this possible, but they too need support. Some feel unheard or left behind, concerns worsened by misinformation and those who exploit fear for gain. Pressures around the cost of living, energy, and healthcare add to this.

“We listen and take these concerns seriously, working to ensure facts are clear and accessible, while striving to improve the quality and standard of living for everyone.

“Diversity makes Scotland stronger. It brings skills, ideas, and traditions that enrich culture and strengthen our economy. Open, inclusive communities are the ones that thrive.

“Freedom of speech and peaceful protest are pillars of our democracy, but too many leaders exploit negativity instead of providing facts and reassurance. We condemn any false claims and hateful rhetoric that presents a threat to community cohesion.

“We choose reason over escalation, peace over provocation, and human rights over propaganda. We reject fear-mongering and stand firm against disinformation targeting vulnerable people seeking safety.

“We choose hope over fear. We stand with Falkirk and Scotland’s communities, protecting and serving all who call them home.”

The organisers of the demonstrations, Save Our Futures and Our Kids Futures, say they are not a far right organisation and have asked other groups not to display banners or hand out leaflets demonstrations.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “For weeks now, ordinary Falkirk residents families, parents, workers, neighbours have been standing together outside the Cladhan Hotel because we see first-hand the impact of failed government policies.

“We are not ‘far right’, we are not ‘spreading hate’ and we are sick and tired of lazy labels being thrown at us just because we refuse to stay silent.

“Let’s be absolutely honest, people are concerned about housing shortages; people are concerned about safety; people are concerned about decisions being made behind closed doors with zero community consultation.

“That is not hate. That is reality.”

The motion will be discussed at a meeting of Falkirk Council on Thursday, October 2 at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.

1 . Sunday's hotel protest The seventh protest against the Cladhan being used to house asylum seekers in Falkirk took place on Sunday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Sunday's hotel protest Once again there was a counter protest from those supporting the asylum seekers. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Sunday's hotel protest Barriers were used to keep both sides apart. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales