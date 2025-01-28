Falkirk Council update on new leisure facilities for three areas - but cash concerns about plans for Braes High

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to create new sport and leisure facilites in three areas of the district are moving forward – despite concerns that funds will not immediately stretch to what is needed at Braes High School.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard that work on the £4.3 million extension to Bo’ness Academy – replacing Bo’ness Recreation Centre which closed last year – will start as soon as the school returns to council ownership in August.

A new standalone facility in Denny, costing £5.3 million, is also set to get started in 2026.

However, the proposed new sport and leisure facilities at Braes High School now look likely to be part of a much larger project to extend the school, with a likely cost of £7.5 million.

An artist's impression of planned changes to Braes High School. Image: Falkirk Council

The report recognised that £10.5 million budget currently allocated for the new sport and leisure facilities will not be enough for this.

The report to Falkirk Council’s executive looked at the results of a community consultation, highlighting the priorities of those will use the new facilities.

While Bo’ness councillors are not members of the executive, Labour councillor Jack Redmond asked questions on behalf of his colleague, David Aitchison, and Councillor Laura Murtagh passed on the concerns of fellow Independent Ann Ritchie.

Both had been told of concerns that the room available will not accommodate groups such as Active Forth.

The proposed new entrance to Bo'ness Academy. Image: Falkirk Council

However, they were assured that the facilities would be big enough to meet demand.

Head of Invest Falkirk Paul Kettrick told members that the academy’s gymnasium and dance hall would also be available “and works will be undertaken to improve these”, while the multi-function room would be sufficient for the majority of classes.

He said: “We are satisfied that there is sufficient capacity in the proposals to accommodate all the classes that are currently ongoing and that are likely to occur.”

The report said several changes had been made to the outline designs following community consultations, which involved in-person events and an online survey.

In Bo’ness, changes include increasing the size of the multi-purpose studio as well as the changing facilities for the pool.

A waiting area with vending machines, seating and tables has also been added and more lockers will be provided in changing rooms.

The second phase of the investment programme will see the delivery of a £5.3 standalone sports facility in Denny town centre.

This will include a fitness suite, multi-purpose studio and changing facilities and work will start in spring 2026 to be completed by mid-2027.

But members agreed to continue work on all three projects and progress a business case for the Braes improvements.

Mr Kettrick told members that the aim would be to use some of the funds available through service concessions – changes to how the council is paying back public/private partnership schools.

Mr Kettrick said: “It will be for elected members to determine the affordability at a future date.

“However, the intention is to proceed with all the necessary investigations to ensure that when we do bring back those proposals that there are robust costs.”

Councillor Paul Garner, the SNP’s spokesperson for economic development, said: “In my opinion, this is one of the most exciting projects to come before me in my time as a councillor.

“Rightly, Bo’ness is phase one of the project and I’m sure this state-of-the-art facility, with larger gym and studio, will be well used and a real asset to the town and area.”

He said that the brand new gym in Denny would also be a real boost to the town centre’s regeneration.

Labour group leader Councillor Anne Hannah thanked officers for listening to the consultations and changing proposals in light of what had been said.

The new facilities in the three areas will complement larger projects that are planned for Falkirk and Grangemouth.