Falkirk Council: Update issued on repairs as service inundated with requests
Falkirk Council are urging people only to call about repairs if it is an emergency.
The local authority says it has been swamped by requests for emergency repairs due to the adverse weather.
At the money it says the main priority is to attend to emergency situations to repair faulty heating systems, as well as burst and frozen pipes.
However, that means some planned appointments may need to be rescheduled for coming weeks. If this is the case, they will contact householders to reschedule appointments.
A spokesperson said: “Our call centre is working hard to answer calls today, however, the volume of enquiries means we have delays of up to 45 minutes. Please only call today if necessary or go through our website. Thank you for your understanding, and please be assured that we are working as hard as possible to return to a normal repairs service as quickly as possible.”