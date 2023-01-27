Financial support is now available from the local authority’s Digital Development Fund to help businesses improve and grow by introducing and developing new digital systems into the workplace. Awards will fund 50 per cent of the cost from £1000 up to £10,000 for various projects including buying new software, digital training for staff, online booking systems and building or maintaining websites.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development said: “We provide a wide range of grant support for local businesses, all of which is available online. The new Digital Development Fund can provide much needed funding to help small to medium sized businesses grow by improving their online presence and to provide staff with modern tools to be more effective in the fast growing digital world.”

The council was awarded £2.29 million from the Scottish Government’s LACER fund to design and deliver targeted support to maximise economic recovery and respond to local circumstances and needs.

The fund offers grants to help businesses improve their digital systems

Applicants must be operating, located and trading from within Falkirk Council area for a minimum of six months. They clearly demonstrate how their digital investment project will improve their business performance and will safeguard or increase employment.

The business cannot be a community group, not for profit organisation, voluntary or charitable organisation with the exception of social enterprises.