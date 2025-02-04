Falkirk Council unveil first of 111 new homes at Woodend Farm, Hallglen

The first homes at a former farm and stable have been handed over to Falkirk Council and now await their new tenants.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £31 million social housing development at Woodend Farm in Hallglen will eventually see 111 energy-efficient homes available for rent.

The initial handover of the first 32 properties took place last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second phase is due for completion in May and the third phase in June seeing 99 new one, two, three and four-bedroom properties built.

The first of the homes at Woodend Farm have now been released. Pic: Falkirk Council

A further 12 homes are being built in the restored C-listed Woodend Farmhouse and Steading.

The farmhouse, built around 1850, was once used as a livery yard, and its renovation will reuse stone from the original structure to preserve its historic character.

The council hope to have this final phase complete by August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work began in July 2022 and was supported by £9 million of Scottish Government funding with a £22 million investment by Falkirk Council which has increased social housing to meet local demand.

The interior of one of the new council houses at Woodend Farm. Pic: Falkirk Council

Councillor Gary Bouse, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for housing, said: "Investing in high-quality, affordable, social housing is a key priority for Falkirk Council, addressing our housing shortfall and building communities where people and families can thrive.

“The development at Woodend Farm is a fantastic example of our commitment to increasing the availability of social housing while also preserving the area’s heritage through the complex restoration of the farmhouse and steading.

“All of the new homes on the site are designed to be energy-efficient, accessible, and adaptable to meet the needs of our residents now and in the future. We look forward to welcoming more tenants as the next phases of the project progress."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes are designed to the highest sustainability standards, helping to reduce fuel poverty and lower carbon emissions. Solar panels have been installed on all properties to enhance energy efficiency, and all homes have been built with large bathrooms, private gardens, and countryside views to offer a comfortable living environment.

But as well as designing great new homes, the council’s architects have also incorporated a hedgehog highway into the fencing, allowing small wildlife to move freely between gardens, supporting local biodiversity.