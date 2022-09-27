Falkirk Council: Tryst Orchestra has fears for future of Falkirk Town Hall as concert venue

The orchestra is one of several arts groups who were rocked by the news that FTH could close at the end of the year to be demolished alongside the adjoining Municipal Buildings.

President John Paterson said: “The concert will take place in Falkirk Town Hall which has been our home for the 20 years of our existence.

“Unfortunately, if the decision to close the town hall is confirmed at the council meeting on Wednesday, the orchestra, along with many other organisations in the town, will be made homeless.

Falkirk Tryst Orchestra will soon host their 20th anniversary concert

“It seems likely that this will be the last ever performance in the place we all love so much.”

Falkirk councillors will decide tomorrow (Wednesday) whether the building should close for good after hearing a report that separating it from the municipal buildings would cost millions and would take a year to do.

Despite that, the town hall would still not be “fit for purpose” and keeping it would prevent the land being sold to help fund a replacement.

Falkirk Council has pledged that a new town hall will be built but after years of wrangling there is still no agreement on what that will look like and local groups are furious there was no consultation over the plans to close it so soon.

Undaunted, the orchestra is planning to put on a “very enjoyable” programme for the evening of Friday, October 7 which will include well known themes from stage musicals and films as well as other popular classical pieces.

It will also include a piece by local composer Archibald Smith and a world premier performance of a piece written especially for the orchestra and for Falkirk called “The Taming of the Kelpie” by David Hughes and Michael Graham.

Mr Paterson added: “It will be a wonderful evening and a very emotional one for all the members of the orchestra and many of the audience members.”

