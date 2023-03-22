It goes ahead days before councillors meet to debate the authority’s strategic property review, a plan that involves them getting rid of 133 council properties including school swimming pools, sports centres and community rooms.

Properties they can’t persuade the public to take over and run will be sold off by 2025. Those they can’t sell will be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Falkirk Trades Union Council hopes to bring together trade union members and community activists in efforts to make sure Falkirk’s towns and villages are not devastated by these proposals.

The future of Grangemouth Stadium is due to be decided by Falkirk Council next week along with 132 other properties

The rally takes place in Callendar Riggs, Falkirk, near the bandstand at the southern end of the High Street from 11am.

As well as trade union and community group speakers, singer-songwriter Calum Baird will be on hand to provide entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trades union council chair Mark Paterson said: “The SNP has plenty of problems of their own at the moment, but we shouldn’t forget the problems they have created across the country by their repeated attacks on local government.“Falkirk has been badly hit by these cuts leading to the drastic steps now being considered by the current administration. We might have some sympathy for them if it wasn’t for their refusal to put blame where it belongs.

“Organising this event has let us hear from community groups and individuals who fear what is about to happen, worry about the future for groups and their members and are angry about the road the council is taking.“We believe unity is strength and that there is strength in numbers. That’s why we want to see the people affected by these changes working together, to stop closures when they need to be stopped and to provide help and assistance to those facing up to these challenges.”

Singer songwriter Calum Baird will be performing at the rally

‘This is something that has to be faced up to over the next three years and more. It is important that we start our work now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who wants information or to join this action should email [email protected]