Falkirk Council told to learn lessons over Bo'ness swimming pool report

Lessons have been learned about maintaining buildings properly, Falkirk councillors have heard.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows an internal audit which looked at why a report warning of “serious structural failings” in a council swimming pool had not been acted on.

The audit identified a “lack of urgency” and “a lack of documented communication” as just two of many issues that led to no action being taken to repair the pool in Bo’ness Recreation Centre’s for five years after the warning was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings of the investigation were reported to Falkirk Council’s audit committee in April, but returned to councillors this week, as they wanted to see a detailed action plan and timeline.

Bo'ness Recreation Centre is currently being demolished. Pic: Michael Gillen

While it is too late for the centre, which is currently being demolished, members of the committee said they wanted assurances that there would be no repeat of the situation.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the SNP administration, thanked officers for the report which she admitted had been “challenging” and said it was time now to “look forward and to the lessons learned”.

She said it was important “not just for this building but going forward”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assets manager Paul Kettrick said the report had highlighted the importance of “effective communication” and making sure that actions that have been identified are recorded and then followed up.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services with Falkirk Council. Pic: Contributed

Members were told that the council now takes a “corporate landlord” approach to looking after its properties.

A property compliance team and a new maintenance and facilities management team are now in place to ensure a greater focus on the condition of buildings.

Councillor Anne Hannah, the leader of the Labour group, said: “The Strategic Property Review has highlighted again and again the problem of maintenance and we need to be assured that that is not going to be a continuing problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kettrick said that with such a large property portfolio, maintenance will always be a challenge for the council but he was confident that a framework was now in place to effectively manage the risks.

However, the director of place services Malcolm Bennie had a warning for councillors.

He said: “My impression is that Falkirk Council under-invested in its assets and kept too many assets, so that what funding was available was spread too thin.

“The challenge to my service is to make sure that the compliance activity is undertaken and that we bring forward proposals and recommendations for funding.

“Elected members also need to have cognisance of that when considering their budgets to ensure there is enough funding available for us to fully take forward the improvements that are identified.”