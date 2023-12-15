Falkirk Council: Toilet block in Camelon cemetery demolished
Located close to the entrance of the cemetery in Dorrator Road, the building has been knocked down and the area fenced off.
Falkirk Council said it was no longer fit for purpose and officials were considering future options for the site.
People have been told they can use the public facilities within the nearby Falkirk Crematorium, situated within the cemetery grounds.
A council spokesperson said: “Work is being carried out to demolish the existing toilet block at the cemetery as it was no longer fit for purpose and use by visitors.
“An alternative facility is available for public use at the crematorium which can be accessed through the entrance to the waiting room on the side of the building.
“At the moment we do not have any definite plans to develop the site but meanwhile we will level it off and seed grass to make it more attractive.”