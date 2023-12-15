News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Toilet block in Camelon cemetery demolished

People visiting Camelon cemetery have discovered that the toilet block has been demolished.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Dec 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
Located close to the entrance of the cemetery in Dorrator Road, the building has been knocked down and the area fenced off.

Falkirk Council said it was no longer fit for purpose and officials were considering future options for the site.

People have been told they can use the public facilities within the nearby Falkirk Crematorium, situated within the cemetery grounds.

The toilet block at the entrance to Camelon cemetery has been demolished. Pic: National WorldThe toilet block at the entrance to Camelon cemetery has been demolished. Pic: National World
The toilet block at the entrance to Camelon cemetery has been demolished. Pic: National World

A council spokesperson said: “Work is being carried out to demolish the existing toilet block at the cemetery as it was no longer fit for purpose and use by visitors.

History of Camelon Cemetery

“An alternative facility is available for public use at the crematorium which can be accessed through the entrance to the waiting room on the side of the building.

“At the moment we do not have any definite plans to develop the site but meanwhile we will level it off and seed grass to make it more attractive.”

