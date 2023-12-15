People visiting Camelon cemetery have discovered that the toilet block has been demolished.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located close to the entrance of the cemetery in Dorrator Road, the building has been knocked down and the area fenced off.

Falkirk Council said it was no longer fit for purpose and officials were considering future options for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have been told they can use the public facilities within the nearby Falkirk Crematorium, situated within the cemetery grounds.

The toilet block at the entrance to Camelon cemetery has been demolished. Pic: National World

A council spokesperson said: “Work is being carried out to demolish the existing toilet block at the cemetery as it was no longer fit for purpose and use by visitors.

“An alternative facility is available for public use at the crematorium which can be accessed through the entrance to the waiting room on the side of the building.