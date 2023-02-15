News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk Council to take over rates relief on empty properties

Falkirk businesses have been assured that a major change in collecting rates relief on empty properties across the district will not have any impact for at least three years.

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 6:14pm

Scotland’s local authorities, including Falkirk, are to get greater powers over local taxation and taking control of the empty properties rates relief is one of the first steps.

This means that the Scotland-wide scheme will cease to exist and all councils will be required to have their own arrangements in place by April 1 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, £2 million funding is being given by the Scottish government to match the rates relief provided which means businesses should not notice any difference for the first three years.

Councils will take over rates relief on empty properties
Most Popular

While the arrangements will stay the same for the time being, a review is being carried out to look at what changes could be made under local authority control to help bring empty properties back into use.

Falkirk CouncilFalkirkScotland