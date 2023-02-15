Scotland’s local authorities, including Falkirk, are to get greater powers over local taxation and taking control of the empty properties rates relief is one of the first steps.

This means that the Scotland-wide scheme will cease to exist and all councils will be required to have their own arrangements in place by April 1 this year.

However, £2 million funding is being given by the Scottish government to match the rates relief provided which means businesses should not notice any difference for the first three years.

Councils will take over rates relief on empty properties