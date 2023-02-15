Falkirk Council to take over rates relief on empty properties
Falkirk businesses have been assured that a major change in collecting rates relief on empty properties across the district will not have any impact for at least three years.
Scotland’s local authorities, including Falkirk, are to get greater powers over local taxation and taking control of the empty properties rates relief is one of the first steps.
This means that the Scotland-wide scheme will cease to exist and all councils will be required to have their own arrangements in place by April 1 this year.
However, £2 million funding is being given by the Scottish government to match the rates relief provided which means businesses should not notice any difference for the first three years.
While the arrangements will stay the same for the time being, a review is being carried out to look at what changes could be made under local authority control to help bring empty properties back into use.