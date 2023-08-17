Council funding for Dennyloanhead Community Hall (formerly the Archibald Russell Centre) and Denny Community Support Group will end on March 31, 2024.

But members of Falkirk Council’s external scrutiny committee heard that both of the groups would be supported to make sure that their services can continue.

Funding for the two groups has been provided since the 1990s, long after other groups across the district had stopped receiving funding.

Dennyloanhead Community Hall is to lose its Falkirk Council funding next year. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Members were told that the new arrangements will ensure available funding is equally accessible to all community groups.

Dennyloanhead Community Hall received £11,330 from Falkirk Council to help it cover costs for 2022/23. In total, it received funding of £104,276.50 to help it deliver services including emergency food provision and mental health support.

Council communities manager Natalie Moore-Young said: “We will do everything we can to support them through this phase to make sure they can continue to deliver their services.”

Members heard that the hall committee had been successful in finding outside funding, although there are significant concerns about the rising costs it is now facing for things such as gas and electricity.

Denny Community Support Project received £23,620, but that funding is also set to stop.

The flat at Bridge Crescent offers a community food pantry and acts as a base for other groups providing a variety of services tackling poverty and mental health and well-being. Several external services, including the NHS and recovery groups, use the building to provide services to Denny.

The group is now looking to move towards a Social Enterprise model and move away from council funding.

Charlie Hastie, from the council’s community learning and development, told councillors that their biggest issue was finding funds to pay for utilities as most funders will pay for projects but not for running costs.

Ms Moore-Young said that the change would allow the group to become more entrepreneurial.

Councillor David Aitchison questioned whether the cut to funding would have an effect on services but he was told the groups would be supported through the transition.