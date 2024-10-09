Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council tenants will only have emergency repairs carried out to their homes for three months.

Falkirk Council said it is introducing the drastic measure in a bid to tackle homelessness.

But the news is not going down well with tenants with some saying they have already waited several months, and in some cases years, for repairs to be carried out.

The local authority says it will implement the “temporary pause” from next Monday, October 14 with letters sent out to tenants this week informing them of the decision.

The suspension means repairs that require certain trades, including joiners, plumbers, electricians, and plasterers, will be affected.

However, the council has made it clear that emergency repairs and repairs requiring slaters, bricklayers, painters, glaziers, and gas engineers for important safety work will continue as normal.

Officials hope that the move will allow council tradesmen “more time and resources” to bring around 350 vacant council properties back to a liveable standard.

Council chiefs says this in turn will reduce the number of homeless people in the area and help more families move into permanent homes.

The decision to halt non-emergency repairs appears to have come from officials and was not brought to a committee for councillors to debate.

It is understood details of the planned suspension was given to group leaders before councillors were given a briefing. Staff and trade unions have also been briefed.

The move follows recent concerns raised following recent figures on homelessness and housebuilding published by the Scottish Government.

These showed that Falkirk Council has one of the largest waiting lists in Scotland with 11,000 looking for a new home – only Edinburgh, Fife and North and South Lanarkshire have more people waiting for a house.

Latest statistics show 1448 people are homeless in the area: Falkirk is fourth highest in Scotland, after Edinburgh, Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

The damning figures also reveal that the 22 per cent increase in homelessness in Falkirk compares to a Scottish average of eight per cent; there has been a 12 per cent increase in the use of temporary accommodation compared to a nine per cent national average; and there has been a 10 per cent increase in the number of families with children in temporary accommodation compared to a four per cent increase nationally.

Anne Hannah, leader of the council’s Labour group, said: “Officers have come forward with this proposal to undertake only essential repairs for a period to enable them to direct staff towards working on empty properties to make them available more quickly.

"While I accept that this is necessary as a way to address the immediate problem, this is a sticking plaster rather than a long term solution.

"The real problem is years of Scottish Government under funding and lack of support for house building. Existing tenants will be disadvantaged by the delay in getting repairs done and they will be quite fairly annoyed by this. The responsibility lies with the Scottish Government.

"People need warm safe homes and councils need to be funded and enabled to ensure they are provided.”

She added that the Scottish Government cut close to £200m from housebuilding in the latest budget and Falkirk’s housing grant was cut by £6 million as a result.

The pause on non-emergency repairs is part of Falkirk Council’s broader plan to address the growing homelessness crisis.

Kenny Gillespie, the council’s head of housing and communities said: “This is part of a plan to deal with the increasing number of people who find themselves without a home.

“By focusing on vacant properties, we can help those in temporary or unsuitable accommodation, including families with children, move into permanent housing more quickly.

“While these changes are in place, tenants won’t be able to request non-emergency repairs that need a joiner, plumber, electrician, or plasterer unless it’s an emergency.

“We know that this may be frustrating, but reducing homelessness has to be our priority right now, and we appreciate tenants’ cooperation and patience during this time.”

The council said their plan will not only reduce the number of people living in temporary accommodations, such as bed & breakfasts, but will also shorten the time families spend in unsuitable housing.

However, when asked how many were in unsuitable accommodation, the response was zero.

The council said an emergency repair was an issue that needed to be fixed immediately because they could harm people or cause serious damage to the property. These include: no heating or hot water; no electricity or lights; flooding or significant water leaks; any conditions that could cause injury or major damage to the home; essential repairs like fixing heating systems or changing locks.

They added that the situation would be “closely monitored” and anyone needed an emergency repair should call 01324 506070.

But the decision is already coming in for some harsh online criticism.

One tenant stated: “It's absolutely ridiculous, if the council kept on top of repairs we wouldn't need this. If they also stopped contracting stuff out then the actual council workers wouldn't have to go behind them fixing the stuff they screwed up.”

And some people admitted they were not too bothered about the temporary suspension, since they have been waiting so long for their repairs being carried out anyway.

One householder stated: “This is a joke. I have been waiting for our fence and gate getting fixed from January with the bad winds.”

Another added: “I’ve been waiting over a year – yes a year – for the main close door to be fixed where I stay. It's a joke.”

However, there were some people who could see the council’s point. “I don’t see the problem,” said one resident. “If it is an emergency they will still do it.”

Another added: “Councils have limited funds and limited staff. It also costs a lot to keep families in temporary accommodation and having empty properties means loss of rent.

“I understand having a delay in getting a repair done is frustrating but they have said they will continue to do emergency repairs.”