Falkirk Council to review school buildings as pupil numbers fall

Falkirk Council is to start a review of its school buildings and other educational facilities to “ensure they are fit for purpose” as school rolls look likely to fall across the district.

Currently occupancy rates of schools across Falkirk district is around 70 per cent and numbers are continuing to decline, reflecting the picture across Scotland.

In the council’s budget papers for the meeting to be held on March 6, it is reported there will be a “strategic assessment of Falkirk’s school buildings and educational facilities to ensure they are fit for purpose, sustainable, and aligned with the needs of the local population”.

Last month, director of education Jon Reid told members of Falkirk Council’s executive that a full review of properties was just beginning, following the closure of Blackness Primary School which has just 15 pupils.

Councillors have already decided to close Blackness Primary School due to a low roll. Pic: Scott Louden

Mr Reid said: “Across our estate there are declining rolls, following the same pattern that’s happening across Scotland, both within primary and secondary and that’s why we are embarking upon the learning estate review.

“It will make sure our schools are fit for purpose, that they are suitable and that they are modern and efficient.”

The review promises to examine: school occupancy rates; building condition and suitability; demographic trends; educational needs; financial sustainability; and community impact.

At last month’s executive, Mr Reid faced a number of questions from councillors about the capacity of Bo’ness primary schools to cope with extra children.

Jon Reid is Falkirk Council's director of education. Pic: Falkirk Council

Councillor Alan Nimmo asked the director why Blackness had not been included in the wider review and he was told it was to do with timing, following plans to mothball the school.

The director said, however, that the closure of Blackness was the first stage in the wider learning estate review.

He gave examples of occupancy rates: Bo’ness Public Primary is operating at 53 per cent occupancy; Deanburn Primary is 69 per cent; Grange 86 per cent occupancy; Kinneil 76 per cent; and St Mary’s RC Primary, around 50 per cent occupancy.

While housebuilding in Bo’ness means that the roll at Grange js forecast to exceed 100 per cent, Mr Reid said he was confident this would not happen and pointed out that currently there are far fewer pupils on the roll than there are in the catchment area.

He added that if capacity was exceeded, the council can use developer contributions to make any changes necessary.

But he pointed out that schools that are under capacity and falling rolls is the picture in many parts of the district and the review was important to make the best use of resources.

“What we want to do is give young people the best possible experiences in terms of their education within the resources that we have available to us,” he told councillors.

The budget papers also suggest there will be a review of school transport starting this year.

It aims to ensure ”that transport policies are efficient, equitable, and sustainable while aligning with budgetary constraints and national policy changes”.

Key areas to be looked at here include: the impact of NEC free bus travel; safer routes to schools and active travel and eligibility criteria and distance thresholds.

The budget papers make clear that both reviews are being done in the hope of finding savings to help the council bridge the gap between its current income and spending in future years.