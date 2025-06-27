Falkirk Council to move gymnastics programme from specialist Carron centre facing huge repair bill

Falkirk Council’s gymnastics programme – which provides lessons to nearly 1000 pupils – is to move from a specialist centre which is facing a ‘backlog of maintenance’ of more than £500,000.

Members of Falkirk Council agreed that the gymnastics programme should move from Carron Gymnastics Centre to the Mariner Leisure Centre in Camelon and Larbert High School.

Both of these venues will see “minor works” to prepare for the move take place between August and October, which will include the Mariner Centre’s squash court being removed.

The Mariner Centre will cater for the majority of the sports development programme, including all parents and child classes, pre-school classes and all ‘train to participate’ sessions.

Falkirk Council will move its gymnastics programme from Carron Gymnastics Centre to the Mariner Centre and Larbert High School. Pic: Falkirk Council

Larbert High School will house sessions for pupils who are at the “top end” of the sports development session and are training to compete.

Council officers believe the move will move that more classes can be added and provision can now be made for children with additional support needs (ASN).

The building in Carronlea Drive, Carron, was part of Falkirk Council’s strategic property review, which proposed more than 100 buildings either closing or moving out of council ownership.

Members heard that a local group, Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club, still hopes to take on the gymnastics centre, but its bid for a community asset transfer is still at an early stage.

Children's gymnastics classes will move from Carron Gymnastics Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen.

However, councillors agreed with a proposal to leave some of the equipment – worth £60,000 if bought new – in place in the centre, to support the group’s intention to keep the building open.

The report to councillors said the council will make an annual saving of £69,430 by no longer operating the building.

The building is said to be in poor condition and £554,422 worth of maintenance work has been identified.

The report to members added that “to continue provision at Carron Gymnastics Centre and reach an improved financial performance that could pay for the backlog maintenance, Falkirk Council would be required to increase pricing between 71 per cent to 93 per cent for attendees and between 273 per cent and 318 cent for Club Membership Hire fees”.

Councillors agreed that the asset transfer process was not at an advanced enough stage to ensure the future of the council’s gymnastics programme.

SNP councillor Paul Garner said that the decision in front of councillors was about securing the future of the council’s gymnastics programme, which currently 964 users.

He said: “The assessment by officers has highlighted concerns for the delivery of Falkirk Council gymnastics provision under a CAT model, due to unbudgeted costs, uncertainty of access and the capacity to deliver our gymnastics as well as the fact that Falkirk Council would no longer be in control of the venue.

He added: “The relocation protects the delivery of the council’s gymnastics programme, avoid disruption for the 964 users, improves accessibility and opportunity for those with additional support needs, creates more programme capacity and delivers the agreed SPR saving.”

While Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club had hoped the council groups would remain at the centre, they have said they are confident that they will be able to make the building financially viable even without council involvement.

Mr Garner said that officers will continue to work with the club to progress their ambitions for a community asset transfer.