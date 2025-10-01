Falkirk Council to keep 'tighter rein' on spend after school extension £1m over budget

An overspend of £1 million on an extension to a Falkirk school with a budget of nearly £5 million is “unlikely” to happen again, councillors have been told.

A previous report by Falkirk Council’s internal audit team found that the overspend on an extension to Maddiston Primary School had not been identified or reported quickly enough.

This week, the council’s chief finance officer, Amanda Templeman, told members of Falkirk audit committee that several control measures have now been put in place that will ensure more oversight of similar projects in future.

Work to extend Maddiston Primary and build a new early years campus began in November 2020, as demand for places had risen by around 40 per cent in the previous ten years, while early years education was also expanding.

Funding was found from several sources to meet the £4.903 million budget and the work concluded last August, approximately three years later than planned due to the coronavirus and more than £1 million over budget.

The audit found that there had been not been a lead project officer for the majority of the project’s duration, which meant there was “limited monitoring of project spend by children’s services and inadequate reporting of budget pressures to Finance services”.

The auditors also criticised the lack of an audit trail to confirm that children’s services were challenged on how the project would be financed after bids for extra funding were rejected.

The update presented to the audit committee confirmed that 15 recommendations had been made in light of the audit and Ms Templeman gave a verbal assurance that, as of this week, all have been completed.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, the leader of the council, said she wanted reassurance that “lessons have been learned”.

“It was noted that a number of internal control weren’t operating effectively which led to the overspend and then not reported appropriately,” she said.

“I’m looking for some reassurance that these internal controls will operate effectively in the future.”

Ms Templeman said the new guidance means that there is more clarity about individuals’ responsibilities when capital projects are undertaken.

Asset lead officers are also now in place which, she said, provides another layer of accountability.

All projects are now also overseen by the Strategic Asset Modernisation Board, chaired by director of place services, Malcolm Bennie, which examines projects in detail as they progress.

Mr Bennie told the meeting: “I think we have a really robust governance structure around capital activity now.

“It’s my view that a repeat of a situation like this would be unlikely, given the scrutiny and transparency and general questioning about all projects, particularly those with a significant capital cost.”

Maddiston Primary closed in March, after storm damage revealed problems with the fabric of the original building but this was not linked to the work on the new classrooms and early years campus.

These are currently being used to accommodate the school’s younger pupils while the building remains closed.