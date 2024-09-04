Falkirk Council to hold by-election after councillor's resignation
Falkirk Council has now opened nominations for the vacancy in Falkirk South (Ward 7), which includes the town centre, including the high flats, as well as Hallglen and Tamfourhill.
Voting will take place on Thursday, October 17.
The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Euan Stainbank resigned after being elected the new MP for Falkirk, overturning one of the biggest SNP majorities in Scotland.
Labour will be hoping to retain Mr Stainbank’s seat, giving them nine seats in total.
The SNP – which currently has 11 councillors – will also be keen to boost their numbers, although this would still leave them as a minority administration.
In recent years, SNP councillor Lorna Binnie has topped the poll very comfortably.
The SNP also won the last by-election, caused by Pat Reid’s resignation in 2021 – narrowly beating the Conservatives to take the seat.
Labour were left trailing badly, but after the swing that saw the Westminster seat go to Labour, the party will have high hopes for another surprise victory.
No candidates have yet been announced.
Completed nomination papers must be delivered to the Returning Officer before the deadline of 4pm on Monday, September 16, 2024.
Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Tuesday 01 October 2024. Applications to register can be made online at GOV.UK: Register to vote.
Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.
Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, unless it is an emergency application.
