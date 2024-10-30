Plans to build 12 holiday cabins and a new restaurant at a remote Falkirk beauty spot will be considered by councillors.

The REWD Group’s proposals to develop an area beside the Black Loch, just outside Limerigg, will be examined by members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, November 13.

The property developers bought Black Loch Fishery in 2022 but it has since closed, although the wider area around the loch remains popular with wild swimmers, fishermen and walkers.

The application site beside the Black Loch is to the south of the B825, near its junction with the B8022 at Limerigg village and on the border with North Lanarkshire’s council area.

The Black Loch at Limerigg where REWD Group want to build. Pic: Contributed

At the moment, there is a boathouse providing equipment storage, toilets, and changing facilities and an jetty for boat mooring.

The application seeks full planning permission to construct a restaurant and 12 holiday lodges, upgrade and extend the existing boathouse, and undertake associated works such as construction of a play area, provision of car-parking, and landscaping.

Plans show that 84 spaces are being proposed – 36 for the proposed restaurant, 24 for the proposed holiday lodges, and 24 for the existing jetty.

An overflow parking area that can accommodate 27 cars is also being proposed.

The restaurant would be next to the boathouse and is intended to provide 48 covers internally and 28 covers externally and includes bar and snug areas.

The holiday lodges would be a mix of one, two-and-three-bedroom, single storey, detached buildings.

The application is due to be discussed at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s Planning Committee on November 7 at 10 am.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.