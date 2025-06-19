Falkirk Council to commission report into school building defects

Maddiston Primary School has been turned into a building site ahead of extensive repairs. Pic: Michael Gillen

A report looking at what went wrong and who was to blame for serious building defects that have led to a primary school being closed for more than a year is to be commissioned by Falkirk Council.

Maddiston Primary was closed in February after work to repair damage from Storm Eowyn revealed that the mortar used in the school’s construction was “significantly deficient”.

Since then, its 500 pupils have been decanted to three other schools across the district and members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard on Thursday that the school will not re-open until at least August 2026.

It is estimated that work to repair the school will cost around £5 million.

At the meeting, an amendment put forward by the Conservative group called for an independent report to be commissioned into what exactly went wrong, with its findings to be reported to the executive meeting on Thursday, December 4.

Members agreed that the review should examine: i. What went wrong in both the initial construction and subsequent maintenance of the Maddiston Primary School building; ii. Who within the Council was responsible for the decisions and oversight at each stage, including who signed off the original build; and iii What lessons have been learned to ensure accountability and prevent similar failings in future projects.

Proposing the amendment, Councillor James Bundy said: “We believe that the council should take responsibility for what happened at Maddiston Primary.

“We know that contractors were involved in the construction and they are the ones with the responsibility to build it but, ultimately, it was the council, 17 years ago, who had to sign off on that construction and since then have signed off maintenance of the building. We just wanted to be sure that that responsibility has accountability.”

The report put forward by the SNP administration proposed a procurement strategy that will see the council continue to work with a specialist company, Hub East Central, to deliver the new facilities as quickly as possible.

SNP councillor Paul Garner told members that a construction quality review is already being progressed and a separate root cause analysis is also ongoing, looking at what happened 17 years ago.

He added that the administration was content to accept the Conservative amendment, which was was agreed without opposition.

The SNP’s education spokesperson, Councillor Iain Sinclair, added his thanks to all the teachers at Maddiston Primary and all of the host schools for “all of the incredible effort they have put in, accommodating this in what is a very difficult and challenging set of circumstances”.

He also said a “massive thank you” was due to the pupils and parents who have been impacted for all their patience.

“This is an unprecedented set of circumstances and it’s difficult for everyone but we’re on the right track here.”

The Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, added her thanks, saying: “Clearly the level of defects that have been discovered in this situation are dreadful and the impact on the children and their families and the carers have been extreme.”

Despite the work, parents and carers have been told that part of the school campus will be available for younger pupils from August this year, with some in the extension and some in modular units that are already in place.