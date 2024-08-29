Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four small plots of land in Denny could be sold by Falkirk Council for more than £650,000 to allow a new housing development to go ahead.

The sale of the land at Broad Street, Denny – approximately two hectares all together – would net the council £653,900 if members of Falkirk Council’s executive agree.

The land will be sold to landowner Mr McKay who is negotiating with developers Cruden Homes East Limited on plans to build 242 homes at Broad Street, Denny.

According to Cruden Homes, who have been consulting on the proposals, the housing will be a mixture of private and affordable homes and existing landscaping will be retained where possible

A report to Falkirk Council’s executive makes clear that the sale is subject to Cruden Homes East Limited obtaining all necessary statutory consents including planning permission.

The sale is subject to simultaneous conclusion of missives by Mr McKay with Cruden Homes East Limited.

Falkirk Council’s executive will consider the proposal at a meeting on Thursday, September 12, at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbot’s Road, Grangemouth.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.