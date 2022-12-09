The former Queen Street Nursery building is one of those deemed as surplus to requirements by Falkirk Council.

The former Larbert Day Nursery, the former Victoria Primary and Queen Street Nursery, and Park Street community education base will all be sold, following agreement from Falkirk Council’s executive this week.

According to the report to councillors, Park Street community education base is a C-listed building that was built in 1846 as a grammar school, before being used as a community education centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It sits in the Falkirk Town Centre Conservation Area and the 0.12 hectare site will be suitable for a number of potential uses including conversion to flats.

The report also states that the whole site of the former Victoria Primary and Queen Street Nursery, neither of which is listed, will be disposed of. That includes the outdoor education building which is still in use but will be relocated before disposal.

The most likely future use for Larbert Day Nursery, Philip Drive, Larbert, is redevelopment for residential use.