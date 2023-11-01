News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Those who look after children to get more cash

Kinship and foster carers in Falkirk will get more money to help meet the cost of looking after children, as a new national agreement is implemented.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT
In August, the Scottish Government and the local authorities’ umbrella group, COSLA, agreed to standardise the amount that is paid to kinship carers across all 32 Scottish councils.

The Scottish Government promised £16 million of funding to cover the cost nationally and Falkirk Council says their share of this is expected to cover the costs.

Falkirk currently has 73 children and young people in Falkirk Council foster care and 161 children and young people in kinship care.

Falkirk Foster Carers previously held a meeting with councillors to highlight why they needed an increased allowance. Pic: Michael GillenFalkirk Foster Carers previously held a meeting with councillors to highlight why they needed an increased allowance. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most carers will see a rise as a result of the new amounts and none of them will be lose money if the nationally agreed amount is lower.

The new Scottish Recommended Allowance means that every eligible kinship and foster carer will receive at least the standard, national allowance, no matter where they live.

Falkirk Council’s education, children and young people committee will discuss the changes at a meeting next Tuesday.

