Wilma Gordon is expected to sleep in this space while she waits on Falkirk Council to repair her home. Pics: Scott Louden

Despite not having a bedroom or properly functioning bathroom or kitchen, Wilma Gordon, 60, has been told the local authority will not decant her out of her Denny flat while the work is carried out. Instead she is expected to sleep on a bed in her living room which is also crammed with bedroom furniture.

When Wilma moved into the one-bedroom flat in Sawers Avenue seven years ago she said housing officials promised her a new kitchen would be installed – and she’s still waiting. The council now say a referral for the kitchen replacement was made on August 22 and will be installed some time in 2023.

Mum-of-three Wilma was left devastated in August 2021 when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her family was told that she may only have six months to live but thanks to the care of the NHS, she underwent surgery and chemotherapy and continues to fight the disease.

Wilma Gordon is still waiting on Falkirk Council to sort the damp problem in her bedroom - despite the local authority saying the work has been done.

However, she said the stress of the situation with her home caused her blood pressure to rise and meant she had to stop taking her chemotherapy tablets for several weeks.

She said when staff from the Beatson Cancer Care Centre in Glasgow came to her home to take bloods they were unhappy with the conditions she was living in.

Wilma said: “This has been going on for weeks. The council were supposed to fit out the bathroom but then it came to a halt as they said there was asbestos. The first workman arrived to do the work and there had been no materials delivered. They finally did some work but put a wooden trim round the top of the wet wall and the shower is on the wall squint.

"The ceiling in the bedroom was getting replaced but, like in the bathroom, the wall is damp. There’s dust throughout the whole house and it’s affecting my health.”

Wilma Gordon was told she would get a new kitchen fitted when she moved into the property seven years ago ... she's still waiting.

She has been forced to spend time going between the homes of one of her sons and her daughter. “The council expect me to sleep in the living room but to do that I have to clamber over all the other furniture to reach the bed. It’s impossible as I don’t have the strength to move anything. They’ve said that they won’t decant me while the work is done,” Wilma added.

A council tenant for over 40 years, she said that she has approached numerous councillors and housing officials but there has still been little progress.

The local authority say a survey was carried out on November 14 to look at the mould issue and fans will be replaced in the bathroom and kitchen, while drainage works at the rear of the property will be carried out in a bid to tackle the damp walls.

They also told her last week that the work had been completed but, as our photographs show, there is still much outstanding.

The local authority say all the work has been completed in Wilma Gordon's home but our evidence show much still has to be done

Earlier this week a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We have had regular contact with our tenant while repairs have been carried out at the property. Arrangements have been made with the contactor who carried out the recent plaster work to arrange access to clean up any residual dust.

“Arrangements have also been made to visit the property on Tuesday, November 22 to resolve any outstanding issues.”

However, by Tuesday evening Wilma said no-one had visited.