Falkirk Council had 24 new homes on the site of the former Torwood School in the village outside Larbert. With the proposal first lodged for planning permission in 2018, the local authority’s website shows that the plans were for work to begin in August 2020 and be completed by January 2022.

However, it now seems that it might be 18 months after the initial completion date before any tenants are able to move in – even although the site appears to be completed and waiting on families and individuals to move in.

Bell Contracts carried out the work and it appears that the council is requiring more details of the drainage supply before they are happy for the contractor to hand over the site.

Tenants promised new homes in Torwood are still waiting for their keys, despite the development appearing to be completed. Pic: Michael Gillen.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The delay is that we have been seeking confirmation information regarding the development drainage, which we received this week and is now in the process of being checked. As it stands, we are hopefully to take handover of the site in the first week of July subject to all checks being confirmed.”