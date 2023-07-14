Falkirk Council: Tenants given the keys to 43 new homes in Bainsford and Torwood

People have moved into energy efficient homes in the £4.6 million pound project at Persia Court, consisting of 19 new homes in Bainsford, and in a £4.5 million pound project at Torwood where there are 24 new homes.

The Torwood homes should have been completed 18 months ago but after several delays, tenants are finally moving in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gary Bouse, spokesperson for housing and communities said: “The council new build programme is delivering modern and energy efficient homes that are built to last. The tenants and families moving into these homes will benefit from the excellent design and space, both internally and externally.

Persia Court new social housing development in Bainsford. Pic: Falkirk Council

“We recognise people are using their homes more and we value the role that good quality homes can have on our tenant’s wellbeing. As well as investing in our new homes programme, we are also upgrading and improving our existing stock throughout Falkirk district.”

Persia Court and Torwood offers a mix of housing options, catering to the varying needs of the local communities. Both developments includes a combination of flats and houses designed to accommodate different household sizes. Each new home has been carefully designed and built to meet the highest standards of comfort, energy efficiency and accessibility, ensuring a positive living experience for all.

A /Falkirk Council spokesperson said good progress was also being made on a number of other new build sites due to be completed over the next few months. They include: 22 new units on Main Street, Bonnybridge ( on the site of the former social club , and four new units Salmon Court, Bo’ness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on track is the council’s new build site at Woodend farm, where 111 new homes will be delivered. Completion of this development is not due until 2025/26 but 32 homes will be ready for allocation in 2023/24.