Falkirk Council team given award for work on Kelpies 10 and events
The events team were named Best Public Sector Team at the 2025 Scottish Event Awards held at the end of April, with their council bosses saying it is “major recognition of their outstanding work and community impact”.
The accolade comes after a busy year for the staff that included the tenth anniversary celebration of The Kelpies at Helix Park. The event featured top Scottish talent including Callum Beattie and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a fire show by Pyroceltica, and drew thousands of visitors to Falkirk.
The team were also shortlisted for Best Public Sector Event, while event supervisor Katie Craigen received a highly commended in the Rising Star award sfor her contributions, including accessible sessions at the Science Festival and organising large-scale events like the 2024 fireworks at Callendar Park.
Congratulating all those involved, Falkirk Council leader Councllor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This award reflects the incredible commitment of our events team to delivering inclusive, high-quality events for our communities and beyond.
“From marking the tenth anniversary of The Kelpies with a spectacular celebration that showcased the best of Scottish culture, to ensuring accessibility and innovation across festivals and large-scale gatherings, the team continues to put Falkirk on the map as a premier events destination.
“Being recognised at the Scottish Event Awards is a testament to their passion, professionalism, and the positive impact they have on both residents and visitors alike.”
