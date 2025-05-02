Falkirk Council team given award for work on Kelpies 10 and events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Falkirk Council staff who are involved in organising events to showcase the district have been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events team were named Best Public Sector Team at the 2025 Scottish Event Awards held at the end of April, with their council bosses saying it is “major recognition of their outstanding work and community impact”.

The accolade comes after a busy year for the staff that included the tenth anniversary celebration of The Kelpies at Helix Park. The event featured top Scottish talent including Callum Beattie and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a fire show by Pyroceltica, and drew thousands of visitors to Falkirk.

The team were also shortlisted for Best Public Sector Event, while event supervisor Katie Craigen received a highly commended in the Rising Star award sfor her contributions, including accessible sessions at the Science Festival and organising large-scale events like the 2024 fireworks at Callendar Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning Falkirk Council events team of Katie Craigen, Lynsey Gow and Kirstie Duncan. Pic: Contributed

Congratulating all those involved, Falkirk Council leader Councllor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This award reflects the incredible commitment of our events team to delivering inclusive, high-quality events for our communities and beyond.

“From marking the tenth anniversary of The Kelpies with a spectacular celebration that showcased the best of Scottish culture, to ensuring accessibility and innovation across festivals and large-scale gatherings, the team continues to put Falkirk on the map as a premier events destination.

“Being recognised at the Scottish Event Awards is a testament to their passion, professionalism, and the positive impact they have on both residents and visitors alike.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.