Falkirk Council: Steps taken to tighten spending on fuel for local authority's fleet

Falkirk Council says it has tightened up its spending on fuel in a bid to reduce the annual cost of £1.2 million to run its fleet.

An internal audit carried out in 2024 found no evidence of fraudulent use of fuel cards but did find ‘weaknesses’ in measures that would ensure fraud does not occur.

According to the report, which will be presented to Falkirk Council’s audit committee on Tuesday, the main lesson learned from the audit was to ensure that records are maintained and up to date.

Tighter procedures will ensure that transactions are made against current vehicles and the correct manager is verifying the transactions.

In response to the audit recommendations, the council’s Fleet Services are in the process of recruiting a new member of staff who will be responsible for overseeing two areas of concern – fuel transactions and the vehicle tracking system.

The audit followed a review of fleet management and monitoring which focused on the council’s procedures for hiring vehicles.

But it also highlighted the fact that controls over spending on fuel were inadequate, with no segregation of duties during the ordering and payment process.

All of the changes that have been made will ensure “greater accountability and scrutiny” of all transactions.

The report will be considered by Falkirk Council’s audit committee on Tuesday, April 29 at 10am in Grangemouth Community Education Centre, Abbot’s Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.