Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said she was “delighted” that there had been cross-party support for the SNP administration’s proposal to back the officer’s recommendation for this site.

A report to yesterday’s special council meeting said officials had looked at three sites – Callendar Square, the former bus station to the west of the High Street and in the east, a High Street/Cockburn Street site. However, to acquire the shopping centre was viewed as the most advantageous.

During the meeting, the council leader said she was disappointed that there wasn’t unanimous support for the proposal with Councillor Billy Buchanan, supported by Councillor Brian McCabe, putting forward the former Municipal Buildings site in West Bridge Street as the location, and Bo’ness councillor Ann Ritchie abstaining.

Callendar Square will be acquired as the new town hall site

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Meiklejohn said: “We are delighted that we can now get on and deliver a new town hall facility, kick starting the regeneration of Falkirk town centre and raising the economic prospects of communities and businesses across the district, that so many have been calling for after years of indecision.

“Of course, there is a significant amount of work to be done before a new facility is realised, but I am confident that we have the right people taking forward this important work, and we will soon start to see the wider aspects of these proposals coming forward.

“It is good to get a majority support across the council. While this was a central part of our manifesto in 2022, I’m pleased that we have achieved cross-party support and look forward to building on this as a way forward for the whole council area.”

In the meeting councillors were told that Callendar Square and the adjacent Antonine Hotel would be the easiest site to deliver quickly. Work to secure the sale is still ongoing but councillors’ approval is an important step toward work finally starting.