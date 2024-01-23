Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year’s proposals to close four secondary school pools sparked an outcry from members of the public and in May councillors agreed to look instead at how they could increase income.

Measures being proposed include expanding the council’s swimming lessons and increasing hire fees and charges, which are substantially lower than the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council’s SNP administration say they have worked with council officers and headteachers to draw up a series of proposals that would see an expansion of the council’s Learn to Swim programmes as well as other measures to increase income, reduce carbon emissions and bring school pools closer to economic sustainability without the need for closure.

Larbert High pupils protesting at the threat to their school swimming pools in January last year. Pic: Michael Gillen

If agreed, hire fees and charges for pools would increase bringing Falkirk Council into line with other local authorities, and closer to the average cost for pool hire in Scotland.

This would ultimately mean higher costs for clubs and organisations across the district.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, SNP portfolio holder for economic development, sports and leisure, Councillor Paul Garner, said: “I’m grateful for the work undertaken in what has been one of the largest exercises this council has faced to get to the stage where we don’t have to close school pools immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The message coming from our communities was heard loud and clear – a reduction in pools across our school estate was a red line and, if agreed, we will deliver on keeping pools open.

“We said that we would leave no stone unturned to find a sustainable outcome that balances our financial situation with the needs of our communities, and that is precisely what we have done.

“This will mean increased fees however, at all points, we will engage and work with swimming clubs to help find solutions to the challenges this may pose.

“Make no mistake, the proposal to close swimming pools were unpalatable to us as an administration, yet they are absolutely the type of decision we have come to face, and no different to the decisions made elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unless the prospect of closure was a real possibility, the conversations would not have been as in-depth, and this outcome may have been far different.

“But it must be recognised that Falkirk Council continues to face significant, and persistent, financial challenges and we cannot hide from the difficult decisions that must be made. We cannot make any guarantees, but we are always committed to finding a way to overcome the challenges we face.”

Falkirk Council’s Labour group welcomed the news.

In a joint statement, councillors Jack Redmond and Euan Stainbank, said: “Falkirk Labour are delighted that a plan to sustain the long-term future of our school swimming pools is coming forward. This report confirms our consistent belief that the pools could run more cost-effectively.

“If all goes to plan the pools are forecast to bring in £692,000 worth of revenue annually by 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals to close the pools would have only saved £400,000 and left learners, the public and performance swimmers across Falkirk without swimming capacity.

“Now thanks to the Labour amendment to the closure proposal succeeding back in May 2023 we will be able to retain our pools and generate much needed income for the council.

“We are also currently working with our local swim teams to support them through this process and listen to any concerns they may have.”

The Falkirk Conservatives said they would look at he SNP’s proposals carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor James Bundy said: “We are encouraged to hear that the SNP have u-turned and now have plans to keep high school pools open.