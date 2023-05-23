Officials are putting forward a recommendation at today’s special meeting of Falkirk Council to close four of the area’s eight school swimming pools – with Grangemouth High the one earmarked to shut as early as August. Others under threat are Falkirk, Graeme and Larbert High.

However, last night the SNP said that it is bringing forward alternative proposals to seeks a “full cost recovery” delivery model, brought back to councillors within six months, which could take closure off the table for the foreseeable future.

The council had previously said the closure of the pools is vital to help bridge a spending gap of around £63 million over the next four years. The proposal would help the council save £400,000 over this period.

The proposal would close Grangemouth High School 's pool within months with others to follow

But speaking in advance of the meeting, Councillor Paul Garner, SNP portfolio holder for economic development, said: “I’m pleased to be able to bring forward an amendment to these proposals which would remove the immediate threat of closing four school pools, and instead task officers with finding a way to ensure the financial sustainability of all school swimming pools.

“There is a clear statement from our communities that they do not want to see a reduction in pools across our school estate. We will always listen to our communities and, where possible, seek an alternative to proposals being brought forward by our services. Our amendment could ultimately result in changes in the way our pools are managed; however, we will leave no stone unturned to find a sustainable outcome that balances our financial situation with the needs of our communities.

“Falkirk Council continues to face significant, and persistent, financial challenges. While progress is being made, we cannot shy away from the fact that difficult decisions must be made. We cannot make any guarantees, but we are always committed to finding a way to overcome the challenges we face.”

The proposal had received widespread condemnation during a period of public consultation with parents, pupils and swimming clubs all voicing concerns about the move.