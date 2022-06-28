Falkirk Council: Site visit over homes planned near Polmont Aldi

Abhainn Developments have applied for permission to build six two-storey houses on land at the east side of Airlie Drive, Polmont, close to the Aldi store.

Addressing Falkirk Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, applicant Stephen Myles said his aim was to create high quality “affordable, local family housing.”

He said they had been in constant dialogue with planning officers and consultation included meeting representatives of Polmont Community Council to address some of their concerns.

The houses are planned for Airlie Drive in Polmont, near the Aldi store

Their worries include a loss of privacy and noise impact on other residents and concerns about access to the site.

Mr Myles said that after discussions, they had made several changes including reducing the number of homes from seven to six and from three-storey townhouses to two-storey homes. They also agreed that the entrance to the site will not be an adopted road.

He told councillors: “While it has created some local interest, we’ve not been ignorant of that interest and we’ve done our very best to come down and meet as openly and transparently as we could with the local community to address those concerns where we could.”

Nearly 50 objections were received with residents worried about issues including the development’s impact on wildlife and a loss of open space for people who walk their dogs there.

Mr Myles said: “We’ve been very keen to make sure that open space is protected and through dialogue with officers we’ve got a strategy that will ensure the vast majority of that open space will remain open to the local community.”

He also said they had worked hard to minimise the visual impact of the site and he hoped they had demonstrated that these houses “will very comfortably nestle in the wider context.”

Falkirk Council’s planning officers consider the design and layout acceptable and recommend that planning permission is granted.