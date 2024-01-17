A town centre hotel and bar’s plans to remove a stone wall around its premises will be looked at by councillors on a site visit before any decision is taken.

Falkirk Council’s planning committee are considering a proposal from the Orchard Hotel, which sits at the corner of Kerse Lane and Orchard Street, to remove a stone wall on its Orchard Street frontage.

A report to members has highlighted concerns that it will affect neighbours’ privacy, increase noise and affect the area’s character.

The matter should have been discussed today (Wednesday) at a meeting of the planning committee but councillors agreed it would be better to visit the site before making a decision.

Objections have been received about the proposal to remove the wall. Pic: Michael Gillen

The hotel, which is in a conservation area, has already removed some of the wall without permission.

Four objections have been received to the application, with comments saying that the wall provides a barrier between the pub and houses in Orchard Street.

Falkirk Council’s planning officers have recommended that the wall should stay in place as removing it will decrease privacy for neighbours and increase noise.

They are also concerned that the wall “contributes to the character of the conservation area” and it would be against planning policy to remove it.

The hotel says the plans to take the wall down are part of car park improvements.

Last year, it was refused planning permission for a beer garden that was built during Covid restrictions in part of the hotel’s car park.

The Orchard is now appealing this decision and the beer garden remains in place.