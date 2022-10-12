The Johnstone family in Elim Drive first complained over two years ago about the state of their windows but were told by Falkirk Council that inspections and repairs could not be carried out during lockdown.

However, when a workman was eventually sent out to fix them he said that they are in too poor a condition and need to be replaced.

Now despite being surveyed in August and told the work would be carried out this month, they have been told that it will be the end of November at the earliest before the installation work will take place.

The Johnstone family have waited two years to be repaired - only to be told by council workmen there was nothing they could do

Now Kasha Johnstone, 34, and husband Alan, 35, have refused to pay their rent until the work is completed.

Kasha, who is mum to Kai, 11, and Cody, eight, said her family’s health was being affected by the damp that was now penetrating their end terrace home and made worse each time it rained.

She said: “We’ve lived here over five years and have asked for something to be done with the windows for much of that time.

The home is Elm Drive has water penetration due to the poor condition of the windows

"We were told that repairs weren’t being done due to Covid but by the time someone eventually came out, he said that the windows were past repair due to the wood rot.

"We were told that we were a priority to have them replaced and that would happen in October but last week received a phone call to say it would now be the end of November.

"I’m at my wit’s end. Whenever it rains the water comes in and it has already destroyed the laminate flooring in the kitchen. There are also damp patches on the walls next to the windows.”

Kasha said that she had approached local councillors and despite promises of coming out to see the problem, there had been no further contact.

She added: “The window next to the back door is in such a bad state that I’m terrified it will fall out whenever the door closes.

"I’ve told the housing officer that we’ve got all the rent money in the bank and will pay it when the work is complete. But who knows when that will happen.

"We’re not the only ones affected by this. Another family along the road can actually put their fist straight through the window frame it is so rotten. People shouldn’t have to live like this.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Our window and door replacement programme is well underway with the second phase planned for 2023.

“Council homes in Shieldhill are due to have windows and doors replaced in this next phase.

“However, our service provider is hoping to bring these works forward where possible and hopes to have work underway before the end of the year.