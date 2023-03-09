The Community Emergency Hubs would be used in situations such as when neighbourhoods are flooded

While many step forward in an emergency or a crisis to provide support for those in need, the council now want to set up Community Emergency Hubs as recognised places where people can go for help.

The hub would be maintained by community groups and volunteers interested in the resilience of their communities.

Falkirk Council is joining with the Scottish Community Development Centre and other emergency responders to host a drop-in session next week to show how groups can link in with emergency responders to help their communities and improve any response to a situation.

The session is being held at Camelon Education Centre on Friday, March 17 between 11am and 4pm and is open to anyone from any local community across the Falkirk Council area. Refreshments will be provided.

You will be able to speak to representatives freely about what resources, information and training could be available.

Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for public protection said: “We have seen in recent situations such as the ‘Beast from the East’ and throughout Covid-19 that communities are at the heart of supporting groups and individuals experiencing difficult times.

“Community Emergency Hubs are a way of bringing the resources available from responders such as Falkirk Council and many others in to support existing community work to respond and get through a crisis.”