Sealock House in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth will be sold to Hunters of Linlithgow for £525,000 as all members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed on Tuesday.

The sale is part of the council’s Strategic Property Review which aims to get rid of older buildings that aren’t energy efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report told councillors that the sale would save annual running costs, including gas and electricity, of £103,260.

Sealock House in Grangemouth used to be home to Falkirk Council's children's services. Pic: Michael Gillen

The property was marketed twice before receiving a satisfactory offer from Linlithgow-based Hunters, which offers vehicle servicing and other auto repair work. The firm already has a presence in the Falkirk area with its body repair unit at Bankside Industrial Estate.

The report to members says that the offer is subject to gaining planning permission but it is hoped that the sale will allow the business to expand, creating employment locally.

The council says that the sale will reduce the council’s carbon footprint by 36 tonnes of CO2e, based on the 2021/22 electricity consumption.

The report to member notes that the current electric heating and air conditioning system is “likely to require a significant overhaul or replacement” and they hope the new owners will replace it with a system that has a lower carbon footprint.