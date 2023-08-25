News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Falkirk Council: Sealock House in Grangemouth sold to Hunters of Linlithgow

Councillors have agreed to sell off the building which used to be the base for Falkirk Council’s children’s services.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST

Sealock House in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth will be sold to Hunters of Linlithgow for £525,000 as all members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed on Tuesday.

The sale is part of the council’s Strategic Property Review which aims to get rid of older buildings that aren’t energy efficient.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report told councillors that the sale would save annual running costs, including gas and electricity, of £103,260.

Sealock House in Grangemouth used to be home to Falkirk Council's children's services. Pic: Michael GillenSealock House in Grangemouth used to be home to Falkirk Council's children's services. Pic: Michael Gillen
Sealock House in Grangemouth used to be home to Falkirk Council's children's services. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular

The property was marketed twice before receiving a satisfactory offer from Linlithgow-based Hunters, which offers vehicle servicing and other auto repair work. The firm already has a presence in the Falkirk area with its body repair unit at Bankside Industrial Estate.

The report to members says that the offer is subject to gaining planning permission but it is hoped that the sale will allow the business to expand, creating employment locally.

The council says that the sale will reduce the council’s carbon footprint by 36 tonnes of CO2e, based on the 2021/22 electricity consumption.

The report to member notes that the current electric heating and air conditioning system is “likely to require a significant overhaul or replacement” and they hope the new owners will replace it with a system that has a lower carbon footprint.

All staff moved from the Inchyra Road base to refurbished offices at Falkirk Stadium earlier this year.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilGrangemouthLinlithgowFalkirk