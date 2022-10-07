Falkirk Council: Rubbish outside flats finally cleared after 54 days

The bins at 175-217 Grahams Road were finally due to be collected on Tuesday – after being left for 54 days as a result of recent strike action.

And residents were left furious after Falkirk Council then said the bins would not be emptied as planned, as ‘green bin’ waste, food and recycling was all mixed up together.

However, after the issue was highlighted council officers attended to clear away the waste – and said they would be speaking to the property owner to avoid future problems.

The rubbish piled up outside the flats in Grahams Road

The three blocks of flats – previously looked after by Kingdom Housing Association – are all rented out and the property management firm which now looks after them told tenants that Falkirk Council was refusing to lift the mess.

One tenant said the piles of waste were becoming a health hazard and the smell was awful.

She said: “It is honestly awful – there is mould everywhere, in the bins and on the ground, it’s overflowing and its not just in the bin area any more because of the wind it’s blowing all over the parking area too.”

“The bins were full 27 days ago and then everyone started putting their rubbish in the recycling area and since the bin strike it’s been getting bigger and bigger.”

Keeping the rubbish separate from recycling is the tenants’ responsibility but while each flat has its own green bin, the recycling is shared.

During the bin strike, when people’s bins began to fill, some residents began leaving waste among the recycling bins, leaving a mess that Falkirk Council initially refused to sort.