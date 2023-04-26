Members heard that work on the historic building is now close to finishing and owners Ian Macleod Distillers aim to have it fully open to the public for tours and whisky tastings by Christmas.

Steven Arnott, of Ian Macleod Distillers, told members that the handover of the building would be phased and the production area would be complete “reasonably soon”, with the full completion expected “round about summer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he confirmed that once that happens, construction will start on a two-storey car park for visitors and the building will not open until that is finished.

Rosebank Distillery should be open to the public by Christmas

“We’ll use that interim period between the summer and autumn to do recruitment and training and small scale visits for journalists and whisky writers and these kind of things.”

The site was mothballed 25 years ago and had lain derelict until Ian Macleod Distillers announced its planned to completely renovate the historic distillery, which dates back to the 1700s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solicitor Caroline Loudon, representing the company, told the board: “It’s known as ‘a sleeping giant awakens’ and it’s a hugely exciting project for the client, bringing Rosebank Distillery back to life.”

She told members that Ian Macleod is a large well-known company with several high profile brands, and Rosebank will offer in a similar way to Glengoyne Whisky, which offers tours and tastings at the distillery near Killearn. The project has restored as much of the original site at Rosebanks and rebuilt some additional areas.

“We’re hoping to bring tourism and investment back to Falkirk,” she said. “We are canalside and with that comes its own issues but its a beautiful site and will be easily accessible to all, with bespoke car parking. “It’s just such a fantastic project, we need to show it off.”

She said that visitors would be able to visit the mash tun still houses to see whisky being made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be meeting rooms, tasting rooms and a VIP area as well as a shop and there are plans to use the courtyard outside for outdoor markets and festivals.

Councillor Lorna Binnie, who lived close to the site for ten years, said she was delighted to see the changes and thought “it will be great for the people of Falkirk”.

She did, however, want confirmation that parking would not be an issue for residents of the flats in the Maltings and was happy to be assured that general tours would not start until the car park was finished.

Provost Robert Bissett said: “A sleeping giant awakes is a good way to put it – there’s a lot of history in the area and it’s going to be an asset to Falkirk from a tourism and economic point of view.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad