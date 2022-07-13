Falkirk Council: Road closure leaves Bonnybridge residents 'stranded'

Independent councillor Billy Buchanan – a former Provost – was furious that roadworks on Bonnyhill Road meant people in High Bonnybridge were once again left with no public transport.

The road closure, which started on Monday, meant many residents who rely on buses were left isolated, with no way to get to the dentist, doctor, chemist or even a shop.

After complaining to Falkirk Council, a shuttle bus service was quickly put in place – but Councillor Buchanan believes this should have been organised in advance of the closure.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Billy Buchanan is unhappy a shuttle bus was not introduced until he raised the issue on behalf of residents

In March, resurfacing work meant the bus service between High Bonnybridge and Bonnybridge Toll was taken off for ten days as Reilly Road was closed.

Mr Buchanan said: “Last time, they put on a wee shuttle bus which was great but knowing this was going to be happening for even longer, why didn’t they put a shuttle bus on at the beginning?

“I have also heard that there are some businesses who have been severely disrupted and they are very unhappy – they feel there should have been better cooperation and consultation between all parties.

“There isn’t even a shop in High Bonnybridge and people have to get to the bank, to the doctors and even just to the shops – there should have been better consultation.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We have arranged for a service starting today (Wednesday) for the duration of the work that will meet First’s X37 service.

“On this occasion, we are providing a vehicle and driver to support the community.

“We aim to provide alternatives where possible, but this cannot be guaranteed on every occasion due to the costs we would potentially face.”

The timetable for the shuttle bus is:

Broomhill Road at Reilly Road 0740, hourly until 1740Greenhill Road at turning circle 0744, hourly until 1744

This will allow connections with the X37 to Falkirk 0747, hourly until 1757 and the X37 to Glasgow 0752, hourly until 1752.