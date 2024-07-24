Falkirk Council reveals next phase of Westfield A9/A904 road project about to get underway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next major step on work to upgrade the road infrastructure around Westfield will begin shortly.

But motorists are being warned that the £54 million A9/A904 project will bring some disruption for around nine months.

Having spent the past nine months completing essential groundwork, improving pedestrian safety at Earlsgate roundabout and rerouting essential utilities, contractor Balfour Beatty will turn its attention to delivering the most extensive phase of the project on behalf of Falkirk Council.

From summer 2024 to spring 2025, the focus will be on installing special platforms that will apply huge amounts of pressure to the ground to remove water from the soil to make the ground more stable.

An aerial view of the work underway around the Westfield roundabout. Pic: Falkirk Council

The land will then be left to settle for six months.

Balfour Beatty will then turn its attention to traffic management on the A904 and from autumn 2024 until spring 2026, traffic on the existing A904 will be reduced to one lane in each direction to allow the newly built section of road to be joined to the existing carriageway.

Once complete, traffic will shift to the new carriageway and upgrades to the existing road will be carried out until early 2027.

The construction of a new roundabout at Westmains Industrial Estate will take place between early 2026 and early 2027, including the junction to Laurieston Road.

Aerial view along the A904 towards The Falkirk Stadium, left, and The Helix, right, taken in June. Pic: Falkirk Council

On the A9, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the existing carriageway from autumn 2024 to late summer 2025, enabling the construction of a new carriageway and roundabout at the Gateway site.

From summer 2025 to autumn 2026, traffic will move to the new carriageway while upgrades to the existing road are undertaken.

The council and its contractor are hopeful that all work will be completed and the new road and cycle network fully operational by early 2027.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: "By improving our roads and making them safer and more efficient, we are laying the groundwork for future growth and development. This project will open up significant economic opportunities for our community, attracting new businesses and encouraging investment.

"Supported by our TIF programme and UK Government funding, we are ensuring that this development does not burden the council's revenue budget. It is a prime example of how strategic planning and collaboration can lead to long-term benefits for the entire council area."

Graeme Dickie, operations director at Balfour Beatty said: "As we move into the next phase of the A9/A904 Westfield project, it is good to see the progress we've made so far in delivering improved infrastructure for communities across the Forth Valley. By enhancing the roads in Falkirk, the project will enable future development opportunities in the area; boosting the local economy and delivering lasting benefits for generations to come."