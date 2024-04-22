Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unite the Union’s Forth Valley Retired Members Branch has written to all councillors saying its members are ‘extremely concerned’ about the increased charges for burials and cremations.

The letter, signed by chair Kenny Halliday and secretary Moira Wright, says: “To place such a massive increase in charges on families and relatives of loved ones at such a harrowing time goes beyond the pale even for Falkirk Council.”

It also quotes members as describing the rise as “unacceptable”, “lacking compassion” and “a tax on the dead”.

Charges at Falkirk Crematorium and the council's cemeteries are going up 30 per cent. Pic: Michael Gillen

A standard cremation will go up from £897 to £1166.10 with an organist or £807 to £1049.10 without. On a Saturday or public holiday it will rise £324.30 to £1405 with an organist and £1288.30 without.

There is still no charge if the service is for a stillborn baby, a child or person under 18.

Burial fees for residents of the Falkirk Council area rise from £822 to £1068.60 Monday to Friday and from £986 to £1281 on Saturdays and public holidays.

The fee for burial of cremation ashes increases £66 to £289 on weekdays and from £265 to £344.50 on a Saturday or public holiday.

The purchase of a lair goes up from £922 to £1198.60 for a resident and from £1355 £1761.50 for a non-resident.

Charges for erecting headstones and placing memorial benches and trees will also rise by 30 per cent, as will the cost for putting a memorial stone on a memorial wall for ten years.

The council has said the rise brings the area into line with the rest of the country. Last year it was 25th lowest out of 32 local authorities

The letter quotes comments from a council spokesperson speaking to The Falkirk Herald saying that the council would need to look at a plan to bring in rises incrementally so there was no huge hike in prices.

The letter adds: “This completely contradicts what councillors actually agreed to – a massive 30 per cent increase in charges at one go. Our members wonder what consultation, if any, was carried out with local funeral directors and stonemasons before the decision was made.

“Our members are aware of the financial pressures the council is under due to underfunding by the Government. But to balance the books by placing a tax on the dead is at odds with what we would expect from councillors elected to represent the best interests of our communities.

“We would therefore ask that further consideration be given to this decision.”

Branch chair Kenny Halliday said ‘It’s an absolute disgrace the way that Falkirk Council Is treating the families of deceased citizens. I can’t understand why any councillor would vote for this.’

And branch secretary Moira Wright said, ‘Our members have worked all their lives, paid taxes local and national and this is how they are treated at the end of their days? Councillors who voted for this should be ashamed.”