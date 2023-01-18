Residents say they have to use other forms of heating as storage heaters don't work in their high rise flats

People living in Glenbrae Court in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk, say they are fed up with Falkirk Council continually promising their storage heaters will be replaced only to be told the project is on hold.

One pensioner, who has lived in the high rise block for 45 years, revealed she is paying £223 every month to ScottishPower, and says her flat is still not warm.

She said: “We’ve been promised a new heating system for years but then we’re told that it is being put on hold. People living in the Seaton Place blocks have the new heating installed and they tell us their bills are £45 a month. Why are we not being treated the same?

Residents say they are struggling to keep up with heating bills which are wiping out their pensions

"I’m seriously considering trying to get a move but then think why should I as this has been my home for so long.

"When we try to talk to someone at the council we get passed from pillar to post. We’ve contacted councillors and they don't get back to us either.”

Her neighbour, who has lived in Glenbrae Court for 43 years, says she is concerned over the high number of empty flats in the building – currently 13 out of 85 properties.

She says residents are also angry about the poor upkeep of the building: fire doors don’t work and are kept wedged open; heaters in the main foyer are held together with tape; and the front entry system regularly breaks down.

The damaged heater is outside the lifts on the ground floor - and is still plugged in despite being held together with tape.

The woman said: “We are wondering if Falkirk Council intend to empty this building and then demolish it because there is so little done to look after it. When we first moved in everything was lovely but not now.”

She added that the storage heaters were installed by the council in 1992 and 30 years later residents who do get someone out to carry out repairs are told that it is impossible to get parts for them.

"It’s pure neglect. This is supposed to be sheltered housing but they are putting people in here and don't care about them.”

Residents are also concerned about what they say is mould on the exterior of the block which they fear could be coming into their homes.

A fire door in Glenbrae Court is wedge open

In 2018 Falkirk Council pledged they would invest in a £1.8 million energy-efficient combined heat and power system for high-rise flats that would save tenants around 40 per cent each year.

Last year, when residents in neighbouring Parkfoot Court complained about delays to new heating being installed, the council said the contract had been agreed but was under discussion due to a “significant increase in costs”.

It now appears that the council is looking to end that contractual agreement and look for a new contractor to fit heating systems, but in the meantime, the residents in the blocks affected continue to face high power bills.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We are now confident that all legal discussions have been concluded and we are free to pursue alternatives. As soon as practically possible, we will be scheduling an open meeting with residents in order to update them accordingly.

Residents are concerned about the black mould on the exterior of the block of flats