The tree is on ground near the residential area of Braemar Gardens in Dunipace. It is next to a footpath running alongside the River Carron and which is regularly used by pupils going to and from school, as well dog walkers and people heading to the nearby Winchester Avenue industrial estate.

Shortly after 8am last Friday, October 14, a huge piece of dead and rotting tree collapsed on to the ground – but luckily it occurred during the school holidays and no-one was passing at the time.

One resident who lives nearby said: “Fortunately no one seems to have been on the path at the time, but the impact was enough to shake the ground.”

Tree in Braemar Gardens, Dunipace where branch fell off

But the resident added locals had been asking for the tree to be removed for years but with no success.

They said: “Falkirk Council has in the past refused to take responsibility for the many trees on the river bank as they are on ‘common ground’ and they say it is up to the residents to pay for this tree in particular to be cut down. This incident shows the tree is public hazard – how it would look if someone was hurt or even killed?”

But the local authority has now agreed to act following this incident.