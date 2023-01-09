The plans by Miller Homes attracted significant opposition when they were first submitted to Falkirk Council. More than 1000 people signed a petition against the development of the land on Bensfield Farm, to the East of 31 Redpath Drive, Old Bellsdyke Road, Stenhousemuir.

In particular, many residents were horrified at the idea of losing a well-used path – known locally as the Squiggly – and there were fears the development would affect wildlife such as pink-footed geese.

More than 300 people also formally objected to the plans for the new housing during the planning process.

The Squiggly path, on Bensfield Farm to the east of Redpath Drive where Miller Homes wanted to build houses

Miller Homes appealed to the Scottish Government to make the final decision, on the grounds that Falkirk Council had taken too long to decide.

However, members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee were asked for their opinion as part of the reporter’s investigation and agreed they would turn it down due to the lack of infrastructure and masterplanning.

The housebuilders, however, argued that Falkirk Council has a shortage of homes and therefore the development should have been allowed to go a ahead.

But while the reporter agreed that there is a shortfall of homes in Falkirk district, she felt overall that Miller Homes’ plans “would not achieve the aim of achieving the right development in the right place”.

The reporter noted that it would be a 30 minute walk for any residents to reach Larbert High School or a supermarket and there would be “a limited range of services and facilities within 20 minutes’ walk”. She felt that the location meant that active travel would be limited and “trips by private car were likely to be encouraged”.

Other factors she considered were: the important contribution of the site to the greenbelt and the setting of the settlement; the lack of robust boundaries and a poor landscape fit; and the loss of prime agricultural land albeit limited in scale.

In conclusion, the reporter dismissed the appeal and refused planning permission in principle.

As she had not been persuaded to approve the application, the Reporter did not ask for more investigation into the capacity issues at Larbert High School.

The reporter also noted that while the presence of mine shafts from former coalmines would not be enough on its own to stop an application, the fact that it is in a high risk area would require intrusive ground investigations and could affect the layout of any streets.

Last year, one of the objectors, Redpath Drive resident Ross Jenkins said he feared the well used public path would be lost forever if the housing plans get the go-ahead.

He said: “I work from home at looking out I can see how well used the path is by dog walkers and others.

"There are plenty of other places where the developers could build their homes.”

The verdict was welcomed by Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst councillor Gary Bouse, who had spoken out against the plans at the council’s planning committee.